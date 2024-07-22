Motorcyclist, 33, dies after accident involving van in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a van on July 20.

The police were alerted at about 4.45pm on July 20 to an accident in Jurong involving a van and a motorcycle in Jalan Tukang towards Jalan Boon Lay.

They said the female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 53-year-old male van driver was taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it rescued a person who was trapped in the driver’s seat of the van, and took the person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person, who was assessed for minor injuries, declined to be taken to the hospital, added the SCDF.

This was the third reported fatal road accident that happened on July 20.

A driver was arrested after a 76-year-old pedestrian died in Bukit Batok West that day.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man died after the van he was driving crashed into the rear of an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, up from the 108 deaths in 2022 and the highest since 2016.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of the fatalities, while elderly pedestrians made up nearly 20 per cent.

The 68 motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities were a 44.7 per cent spike from the 47 deaths in 2022.

