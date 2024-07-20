PMD user almost gets hit by bus after beating red pedestrian traffic light in Yishun

A personal mobility device (PMD) user was almost hit by a bus while running a red light.

The near-miss happened along Yishun Avenue 6, according to a post by Facebook group Beh Chia Lor on Friday (July 19).

The 40-second clip first showed an e-scooter rider waiting at the pedestrian crossing, before deciding to make a dash even though the red pedestrian traffic light was still on.

But the man was forced to brake abruptly to avoid an approaching double-decker bus.

He then stumbled backwards, causing his e-scooter to hit the road.

Seemingly unfazed by the heavy traffic, the man picked up his damaged scooter and belongings - before making his way across the road.

After dropping his scooter onto the footpath, he later ran back onto the road to pick up several broken parts from his vehicle. Blood appeared to trickle down his face.

The video has since garnered more than 350,000 views, with many netizens angered by the man's reckless act.

"A total disregard for traffic rules," one of them said, while another felt that the PMD rider was lucky to be alive.

According to the Land Transport Authority's code of conduct, PMDs are not allowed on footpaths and roads, and are only to be used on cycling paths.

ALSO READ: 'Life is precious': Youths spotted riding PMDs on the road without helmets prompts alarm

chingshijie@asiaone.com