Government accepts WP's decision, office of Leader of the Opposition to remain vacant: PMO

The office of the Leader of the Opposition (LO) will remain vacant until the Workers' Party (WP) is ready to nominate someone to take on the responsibility, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday (Jan 21).

In response to WP's letter shared earlier on Wednesday, the PMO said that it accepts the party's decision.

While agreeing with WP that the main opposition party in Parliament is "indeed the natural choice to serve", it said that Singapore is currently in an "exceptional situation" due to Pritam Singh's criminal conviction.

"In Singapore, we place a high premium on honesty and integrity in our political system, and on respect for the rule of law," the PMO said.

MPs must exemplify these values and uphold the integrity of our system, it said.

The PMO also said that in other jurisdictions, members convicted of crimes involving dishonesty or lying under oath would typically resign from their roles.

"This has not happened here," said the PMO, adding that the office of the LO will thus remain vacant until WP nominates another member to take the role.

[[nid:728551]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com