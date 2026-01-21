Workers' Party says it will not nominate new Leader of the Opposition

The Workers' Party (WP) will not be nominating a new Leader of the Opposition (LO), the party said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

In a letter to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, WP said that it is unable to nominate a new LO and that "only tenable candidate" for the role should be the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament.

This comes a week after WP's secretary-general, Pritam Singh, was removed from his role as LO by PM Wong after Parliament deemed him unsuitable in light of his court conviction and conduct.

"We continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible, and respectable check on the Government," WP said.

