Parliament backs motion stating that Pritam Singh is unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition

Singapore's Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14) backed a motion which stated that Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was unfit to continue in his role as Leader of the Opposition, in light of his court conviction and conduct.

The motion was passed by a voice vote of ayes. All 10 other WP MPs and NCMP who were present stood up after Singh requested that the Speaker record the dissenting votes; the WP had lifted the party whip.

The motion, tabled by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, sought that Parliament "affirms that honesty and integrity are fundamental pillars of Singapore's parliamentary and political system".

It also requested that the Parliament express regret at Singh's conduct, describing it as "dishonourable" and "unbecoming" of a MP.

The motion noted that the High Court had upheld Singh's conviction for lying to Parliament's Committee of Privileges and also guided former WP MP Raeesah Khan to continue with her lie to the House.

These actions are unsuited for the position of Leader of the Opposition, a position that carries significant responsibilities, the motion stated.

His continuation in the role would "undermine the standing of Parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore's political system", it added.

The motion also noted that the High Court judgement and the Committee of Privilege's findings have implications for WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap, and this "will have to be considered separately".

Finally, the motion also called on MPs "to uphold their solemn duty to respect and abide by the law, acting with integrity at all times, and honour the trust placed in them by Singaporeans".

In her speech, Indranee noted that the decision on whether Singh should continue as Leader of the Opposition rests with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and not Parliament.

"However, members are entitled to, and I will argue have an obligation to, express a view on Mr Singh's suitability to continue in the role," she said.

Indranee also said that Singh showed a "failure of leadership" in dealing with Khan's case and compared his approach with former WP chief Low Thia Khiang's leadership.

Meanwhile, Singh in his speech disagreed that his conduct was dishonourable and stated that he would continue as Aljunied MP regardless of what Parliament decides.

He and the WP MPs also stated in their respective speeches that they accepted the court ruling but disagreed with it.

