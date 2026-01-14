Pritam Singh disagrees his conduct was dishonourable, says he will continue as Aljunied MP whatever Parliament decides

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has disagreed that his conduct was dishonourable and unbecoming of an MP, he stated in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).

He was responding to the motion by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah questioning the suitability of Singh as the Leader of the Opposition.

This comes after Singh was found guilty and fined $7,000 each for two charges of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) in February last year.

"I disagree that my conduct was dishonourable and unbecoming of an MP, as I disagree with the finding of guilt by the courts and the COP," Singh said, explaining that he would refer to statements taken by the police from former MP Raeesah Khan's aide, Loh Peiying, which had been denied use in court.

Singh further claimed that a convicted person is able to retain their belief that they are innocent, highlighting how President Tharman Shanmugaratnam had responded to media queries relating to his 1994 criminal conviction with: "They got the wrong man".

"Criminal conviction does not negate one's right to assert innocence," he elaborated. "A finding of guilt by the courts did not undermine the President's personal view of his conviction.

"In my case, my conscience will always be clear in so far as my conviction on both charges is concerned."

He further stated that as long as he remains an MP, he will continue to work for Aljunied GRC and will "continue to advocate for Singaporeans in Parliament" to the best of his abilities.

Motion against Singh a 'party political exercise': Sylvia Lim

In her speech, WP chair Sylvia Lim cast doubts that the motion against Singh was for Singaporeans.

The motion "does not serve Singaporeans, but is a party political exercise", adding that she believes Singapore Parliament may "slip further down" the World Justice Project's rule of law rankings for not being able to effectively check government power.

"This is unhealthy and not in the national interest," she added.

Lim also urged fellow MPs to "see each other as fellow Singaporeans who are not enemies, but competitors", striving for the common cause of serving fellow citizens.

