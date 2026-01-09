House leader Indranee Rajah files motion to consider Pritam Singh unsuitable for office of Leader of the Opposition

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has filed a motion to ask Parliament to consider Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh's suitability to continue in his role as the Leader of the Opposition (LO).

The motion is set to be raised at a sitting on Jan 13 at the earliest, said the Office of the Leader of the House on Friday (Jan 9).

Singh was convicted in court in February last year of lying to a parliamentary committee over the case of former MP Raeesah Khan and was sentenced to a fine of $7,000 for each of two charges.

His appeal against conviction was dismissed by the High Court in December 2025.

The motion which will soon be raised seeks that Parliament "affirms that honesty and integrity are fundamental pillars of Singapore's parliamentary and political system".

It also requests that the House, "expresses regret at the conduct of Mr Pritam Singh, which was dishonourable and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament".

The motion notes that the High Court had upheld Singh's conviction for lying to Parliament's Committee of Privileges, and that the earlier findings of the committee found that he had guided former WP MP Raeesah Khan to continue with her lie to Parliament.

And with the LO position carrying important responsibilities, duties and privileges, the motion seeks that the House find Singh unsuitable to continue as the Leader of the Opposition, in light of his conviction and conduct.

His continuation in the role would "undermine the standing of Parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system", it added.

The motion also noted that the High Court judgement and the Committee of Privilege's findings have implications for WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap, and this "will have to be considered separately".

Finally, the motion calls on MPs "to uphold their solemn duty to respect and abide by the law, acting with integrity at all times, and honour the trust placed in them by Singaporeans".

As Leader of the Opposition, Singh currently receives an annual package of $385,000 on top of allowances to hire four legislative assistants and one secretarial assistant.

He is also given the right of first response among MPs, the right to ask lead question to ministers, and is given more time to speak, equivalent to political officeholders.

Singh is also privy to confidential briefings by the Government on some matters of national security and external relations, as well as in events of national crisis or emergency.

