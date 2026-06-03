Govt to release land for 4,745 private homes in second half of 2026

The Government will release land for 4,745 private residential units in the second half of 2026 under its Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Wednesday (June 3).

This brings the total number of new private homes for 2026 to 9,320 units, which the ministry said is 50 per cent higher than the annual average confirmed list supply over the past 10 years.

An estimated 4,575 new private homes were launched in the GLS for the first half of 2026.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat noted that with the latest land sales programme, the total pipeline supply of private housing will increase to around 61,000 units, including about 32,000 units available for sale in the next two years or so.

There are eight sites earmarked for residential use and one white site:

Residential sites Estimated number of units Marina Gardens Lane 390 Orchard Boulevard 110 East Coast Road 85 De Souza Avenue 415 Tanjong Rhu Close 505 Berlayar Close 695 Holland Plain 610 Jurong East Avenue 1 (Executive Condominium) 735 White site Town Hall Link 1,200

The Town Hall Link white site in Jurong Lake District is part of the Government's plans to develop the area into Singapore's largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.

It is expected to yield about 1,200 residential units and about 83,200 sqm of spaces for office, retail, food and beverage, entertainment and other complementary uses.

Presently, there are about 2,000 homes and about 185,000 sqm of office space.

They are augmented by parallel infrastructure and development projects in the area such as the 90-hectare Jurong Lake Gardens, the new Science Centre, Jurong Gateway Hub and two new MRT lines — Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line phase 2.

Chee said these projects strengthen Jurong Lake District's attractiveness as a distinct business district with recreational and educational offerings.

He added that the Government will continue to take a long-term approach in city planning so that it can continue to build more homes while reimaging spaces to integrate working, living and playing — to create a vibrant, resilient and sustainable living environment for Singaporeans.

A white site is a flexible land zoning category for mixed-used developments, allowing developers to combine residential, commercial, hotel and recreational spaces.

Meanwhile, an additional eight residential sites, one commercial site, two white sites and two hotel sites will be made available on the reserve list. These are expected to cater an additional 4,455 residential units.

Among them, a white site along Woodlands Avenue 2, is expected to yield 78,000 sqm of commercial space along with an estimated 440 homes.

Reserve list sites are launched for sale only when a development offers a minimum price that the Government accepts, or when there is enough market interest.

"The Government will continue to monitor economic and property market conditions, and calibrate the release of GLS supply to keep the property market stable and sustainable," MND stated.

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editor@asiaone.com