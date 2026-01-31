Govt in talks with Warong Nasi Pariaman on options after closure announcement: URA

The Government has engaged the family operating Warong Nasi Pariaman to discuss ways to offer more support following news of their upcoming closure.

The popular nasi padang eatery had announced their closure in an Instagram post on Jan 20, saying that they will cease business on Jan 31.

The eatery, located in a shophouse at 738 North Bridge Road in Kampong Glam, has been operating since 1948 and is set to close after 78 years.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), in a statement on Jan 31, said the relevant agencies have engaged members of the eatery's family to explore various support options to render greater assistance.

These include an inter-agency task force which studies ways to support heritage businesses such as in the areas of skills transfer and business transformation.

Chaired by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, the task force also works closely with local stakeholders to review and update land use policies to facilitate a better mix of uses while sustaining the character of each district.

Operating environment 'challenging': URA

In its statement, URA said the Government recognises the importance of heritage businesses in contributing to the identity and character of our historic districts, and that "the operating environment for these businesses has become more challenging over time."

It said that various measures have been established to support heritage businesses.

According to URA, median rents for shophouses in Kampong Glam, Little India, and Chinatown have increased moderately over the past two years.

The figures showed annual increases of around 2 per cent in Kampong Glam, 2.5 per cent in Little India, and 1 per cent in Chinatown.

These increases were comparable with rental increases of conventional retail space in the Central Area — which is around 2 per cent a year. It is also significantly below the nominal GDP growth, which is around 6.7 per cent a year over the same period, URA said.

The agency added that the Government is committed to sustaining and promoting heritage businesses, traditional activities, and cultural life in Singapore's historic districts.

"We encourage heritage businesses to approach agencies should they require assistance, and will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure that support measures remain responsive to their needs," it said.

"At the same time, the continued public support of loyal customers, along with the sharing of their unique offerings can help sustain these heritage businesses and reflect the richness of multi-cultural Singapore."

