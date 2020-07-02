Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

A 26-year-old male Grab driver was arrested on Feb 4 for harassing not one, not two, but three female passengers in a day.

The police told AsiaOne that they had received three police reports lodged separately by different female passengers against a male Grab driver on Feb 3.

All three of them shared similar experiences; The man had displayed behaviour that made them feel unsafe — dangerous driving, requesting for them to sit in the front seat, as well as failing to send them to their intended destinations.

One of the victim's mother, Ellis Phua, took to Facebook to vent about her daughter's experience that same night.

The driver was supposed to ferry her to Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex that morning when he missed the intended exit and entered the expressway. He continued to take several detours before stopping at a dead end.

There, he threatened his passenger to sit in the front seat or he wouldn't drive. In her account of the incident via a police report, the driver had nearly gotten out of his car but he sat down, apologised and continued driving after she scolded him.