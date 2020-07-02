Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

PHOTO: PHOTO: Facebook/Ellis Phua
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A 26-year-old male Grab driver was arrested on Feb 4 for harassing not one, not two, but three female passengers in a day.

The police told AsiaOne that they had received three police reports lodged separately by different female passengers against a male Grab driver on Feb 3.

All three of them shared similar experiences; The man had displayed behaviour that made them feel unsafe — dangerous driving, requesting for them to sit in the front seat, as well as failing to send them to their intended destinations.

One of the victim's mother, Ellis Phua, took to Facebook to vent about her daughter's experience that same night.

The driver was supposed to ferry her to Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex that morning when he missed the intended exit and entered the expressway. He continued to take several detours before stopping at a dead end.

There, he threatened his passenger to sit in the front seat or he wouldn't drive. In her account of the incident via a police report, the driver had nearly gotten out of his car but he sat down, apologised and continued driving after she scolded him.

After his arrest, the driver was subsequently referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment. He has also been suspended from Grab with effect from Feb 3.

A Grab spokesperson told AsiaOne: "Grab is aware of this incident and has suspended the said driver-partner as investigations are ongoing. Our users' safety are important to us and we have zero tolerance for indecent behaviour."

Police investigations are still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Grab Singapore Police Force Safety Ride-hailing services

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES