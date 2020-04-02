Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

After having kept silent the entire journey, the driver suddenly asked his passenger if she had time. Despite telling him that she had a class to attend and was already late, he allegedly drove her to a dead-end and even asked for her to sit in the front seat.

In the passenger's account of the incident via a police report made, the driver had nearly gotten out of his car but in the end, sat down, apologised and continued driving.

Ellis Phua, the passenger's mother, shared on Facebook that same night how her daughter had to scold the driver and insist that he send her to school before he sat back down.

Phua's daughter had booked a private hire vehicle through Grab's platform on Monday morning (Feb 3) to get to Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex.

To all young gals especially, please be careful when taking Grab alone! My daughter had met this indecent behaviour Grab... Posted by Ellis Phua on Monday, 3 February 2020

On the way to her destination, she noticed that the driver missed her exit and drove onto the Seletar Expressway(SLE) before exiting through Lentor Avenue. However, instead of heading onto Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, he drove back onto the expressway.

According to the police report, the driver continued onto Yio Chu Kang, then Ang Mo Kio street 65 before stopping at a dead end.

He later told her to alight at Ang Mo Kio street 64, a 10-minute walk away from her intended destination. Not wanting to have any more contact with him, the passenger left the fee of $17 on the backseat and left.