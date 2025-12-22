'Try not to react too fast': Grab driver comforts child who vomited in her car, receives $25 tip from mum

A Grab driver did not get upset when a child she was ferrying vomited in her car, but reacted with kindness and was later rewarded by the child's mother.

The private hire vehicle (PHV) driver, Ang Ee Xin, shared her experience in the Goodman PHV SG Facebook group.

The incident occurred on Dec 20 at around 8.50am when she accepted a ride to take a family to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

When they were close to the destination, the girl unexpectedly vomited all over her clothes and seatbelt.

"The smell of vomit filled the car immediately," said Ang.

She remained quiet and "felt bad" because she was not prepared for such a situation.

Ang comforted the girl and offered her some lavender, encouraging her to smell it so that she would feel better.

"The mum looked at me. She felt terrible and kept apologising," Ang said. She reassured the mother and drove off, unaffected by the incident.

Ang said: "I went home, cleaned everything myself, and did what I could. I kept telling myself — children don't do this on purpose."

She was later surprised to receive a $25 tip from the family, which brought her total earnings from the trip to $54.87.

Reflecting on the incident, she said: "I'm sharing this with fellow drivers because when things happen with children, try not to react too fast. See them as your own."

While some drivers might be quick to get angry and think about lost time, lost income, or delays, she said that she sees them as "karma" instead.

"When things go wrong, I don't complain. I try to look for the meaning behind it," she said.

Netizens praised Ang, with some even sharing personal anecdotes of their children throwing up during car rides and being berated by PHV drivers.

Other netizens shared helpful tips, telling Ang that she could claim up to $150 in compensation from Grab for the clean up.

