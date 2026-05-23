Grab extends temporary fuel surcharge, metered taxi fare adjustment till July 31

Ride-hailing operator Grab on Friday (May 23) announced that it will extend its temporary fuel surcharge and adjustment to metered taxi fares for an additional two months, to provide its driver-partners with continued relief amid elevated pump prices.

In a media alert on Friday night, Grab said both the 90-cent fuel surcharge for ride-hail services and the 1-cent increase in metered fare will be extended till July 31.

The operator reiterated that the amounts will go entirely to its driver-partners, with no commission taken by the platform.

Alvin Wee, senior director of transport and country operations at Grab Singapore said that they recognise the pressure faced by their driver-partners due to higher pump prices.

"We are maintaining these adjustments to ensure driving remains a viable livelihood while keeping the marketplace sustainable," Wee said.

"Our priority is balancing service accessibility for passengers with the need for fares to reflect the current market realities."

Grab's move was acknowledged by the executive secretary of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) Raven Lee, who said that the adjustments will provide "a much-needed cushion" for drivers affected by the elevated fuel costs.

"We appreciate the community's understanding, which allows our members to continue providing essential services in this challenging environment," Lee added.

Grab also said in its statement that they are looking at supporting longer-term resilience, such as enabling the transition to energy-efficient hybrid and electric vehicles.

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