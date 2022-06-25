GrabFood rider dies after colliding with lorry outside Waterway Point

A GrabFood delivery rider was knocked down by a lorry along Punggol Walk on Friday (June 24) morning.

Although he was conscious on the way to hospital, the 54-year-old subsequently died from his injuries.

In photos shared by Sg Road Vigilante on the same day, it showed the rider lying on the road outside Waterway Point.

An eyewitness told 8World that several food delivery riders were seen helping to direct traffic when ambulance personnel were attending to the man.

In the comments of the Facebook post, several netizens accused the deceased and other food delivery riders of being reckless on the road.

Others however urged that some respect should be given to all Grab delivery riders as "they had been struggling for [sic] living, working for more than 12 hrs".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/ Sg Road Vigilante

On the other hand, some netizens conveyed their "deepest sympathies" urging people not to jump into conclusions about the accident.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/ Sg Road Vigilante

In an interview with CNA, a spokesperson from Grab shared that they were aware of the accident and will be providing assistance to the rider's next-of-kin.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a power-assisted bicycle at about 9.50am.

A 65-year-old male lorry driver is assisting the police with investigations.

