GrabFood, there's a fly in my soup: Delivery platform rejects woman's refund request, here's why

Ever requested refunds for a soup spillage or a missing condiment when ordering from delivery apps like GrabFood?

You may want to reconsider next time and save your refund requests for a more unfortunate scenario, because a woman who claimed to have found a fly in her food was denied a refund from GrabFood due to "an increase" in the "amount of compensation requests" on her GrabFood account.

One GrabFood customer May ordered $17.90 worth of food from Pontian Wanton Noodles at Sun Plaza through the Grab app on Monday (July 11) at around 12pm, and allegedly found a fly in her soup later on, reported Stomp.

However, May was denied a refund from GrabFood.

In a screenshot of GrabFood's response to her, it was stated that they could not provide any form of reimbursement for the order as May's account was "found to have increased in the amount of compensation requests, which is against [their] refund policy."

According to Stomp, May admitted to making refund requests around "five to six times" because a delivery rider "left the food outside and the soup had spilled out".

Under Grab's Code of Conduct: Consumer section for their Terms and Conditions, customers should not claim refund or in any way demand compensation for claims which are unsubstantiated, fraudulent, or otherwise false.

Additionally, their website states that a customer should report any issues with their order (missing/incorrect food, food arriving in poor condition, etc) to them within eight hours from the time the order has been completed.

