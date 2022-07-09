'Please don't do this': Grab driver says he was scammed by passenger who paid for $8.80 fare with Hong Kong dollars

Paying full fare is the least any cab or private-hire driver expects of their passengers.

Recently though, one Grab driver was stiffed when a passenger paid only HK$10 (S$1.78) in cash for an $8.80 fare.

The Grab driver's daughter shared about the incident on her personal TikTok, Sarahremix09, on Friday (July 8), and the 24-second video has since garnered over 61,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sarahremix09/video/7118019452997848322

According to the video, the passenger claimed he did not have any Singapore dollars on him and insisted he was paying the correct amount before leaving the car.

A screen grab of the 2.2km drive in the River Valley area confirmed it was a JustGrab transaction and the total fare to be paid was $8.80.

The exact date and time of the incident could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

After checking the exchange rate between the two currencies, Sarahremix09 realised that the HK$10 paid was equivalent to Grab's commission.

"So basically my dad earned $0.00 from the ride."

Sarahremix09 added that although the amount of money involved wasn't particularly large, the incident left a bitter taste in her dad's mouth.

"He was really hurt coz [sic] he trusted the guy," the daughter added.

Towards the end of her video, Sarahremix09 pleaded: "This man (her dad) works day and night, and so does every Grab driver/food delivery person! Please don't do this."

AsiaOne has reached out to Sarahremix09 and Grab for more information.

In the comments section, some netizens were feeling just as downbeat as the driver.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Sarahremix09

"But in the Grab driver app, it has customer info right? Can try to report to Grab," one TikTok user suggested.

Another netizen ensured Sarahremix09 that reporting this incident to Grab is "completely valid" and that "he'll get his rightful fare".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sarahremix09

A few gems online went a step further by offering to compensate for the money lost in said Grab ride.

Fortunately, in a video update today (July 9), Sarahremix09 shared that Grab refunded her father "in two minutes".

Her father is also "overwhelmed" by all of the kind comments online, she said.

