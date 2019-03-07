GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat

PHOTO: Facebook/Muhd Ismail
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

First GrabShoes, now GrabTowel?

Days after a 27-year-old GrabFood deliveryman was caught slipping a pair of his customer's shoes into his food delivery bag, another similar incident has taken place.

This time, a man wearing a GrabFood shirt took what appears to be a towel from a clothes rack placed outside a flat in the early hours of Tuesday (July 2).

In a video clip posted on Facebook by Muhd Ismail, the man was seen looking around for passers-by before taking a blue piece of garment.

https://www.facebook.com/muhd.ismail.90/videos/2706726072689009/UzpfSTE…

But his attempt at stealth failed as he did not spot the CCTV overlooking the common corridor.

The man then made off with the item.

In response to the incident, a Grab spokesperson told AsiaOne: "We are aware of this and are investigating the matter."

"Grab does not condone such behaviour and will ban delivery-partners who are found guilty."

AsiaOne has contacted the owner of the video clip for more information.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

SERVICES