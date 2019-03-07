GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat

First GrabShoes, now GrabTowel?

Days after a 27-year-old GrabFood deliveryman was caught slipping a pair of his customer's shoes into his food delivery bag, another similar incident has taken place.

This time, a man wearing a GrabFood shirt took what appears to be a towel from a clothes rack placed outside a flat in the early hours of Tuesday (July 2).

In a video clip posted on Facebook by Muhd Ismail, the man was seen looking around for passers-by before taking a blue piece of garment.

But his attempt at stealth failed as he did not spot the CCTV overlooking the common corridor.

The man then made off with the item.

In response to the incident, a Grab spokesperson told AsiaOne: "We are aware of this and are investigating the matter."

"Grab does not condone such behaviour and will ban delivery-partners who are found guilty."

AsiaOne has contacted the owner of the video clip for more information.

