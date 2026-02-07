'Main character' energy? TikTok users divided over man seen golfing on 'Grange Road driving range'

A man seen golfing at an empty reserve site along Grange Road has both amused and worried social media users.

On Wednesday (Feb 4), TikTok user Buildingsledge posted a video showing a man in golfing attire swinging his club at a golf ball.

The user posted a second video on Friday, this time showing a man practicing his swings before hitting a golf ball.

Both videos were taken from Leonie Hill Road.

One TikTok user said: "He's a main character living in a NPC ahh country (sic)."

The term "main character" in slang refers to a highly confident person who turns mundane events into dramatic moments. NPC stands for non-player character, or people who lack independent thought.

Another user named the place "Takashimaya driving range", referring to the department store located just after the junction of Grange Road and Orchard Boulevard.

One user shared his concern that a loose ball could hit someone on the head, referencing how a bullet slug hit a cyclist who trespassed a restricted area in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve in June last year.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Urban Redevelopment Authority's e-service indicate that the site the man was seen on is currently marked as a reserve site, although it is not presently listed for community use by the Singapore Land Authority.

The first video has since received almost 450,000 views at press time.

[[nid:682337]]

editor@asiaone.com