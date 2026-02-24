Grocery expenses increased the most in past year: Case Budget 2026 poll

Have you found yourself watching the pennies more closely?

About six in 10 Singapore consumers said their grocery expenses have increased the most in the past 12 months, according to a post-Budget 2026 poll conducted by Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

Results of the survey, which collected responses from 366 users of the Price Kaki app, was shared by Case president and Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 24).

About 59.5 per cent of respondents said grocery costs rose the most, while above 10 per cent of respondents each chose healthcare and transport as the areas they spent more on over the past year.

The poll also found that a combined 82.1 per cent of those surveyed believe that the Cost-of-Living Special Payment and CDC vouchers announced at Budget 2026 would be most helpful in addressing cost of living concerns.

Eligible Singaporean adults will receive a Cost-of-Living special cash payment of between $200 and $400, and every Singaporean household will get $500 in CDC vouchers in 2027.

In his Budget statement on Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the Government is cognisant of the anxieties and pressures faced by Singaporeans despite easing inflation, and will continue to provide additional support.

According to Case, 58.5 per cent of survey respondents said keeping the prices of daily essentials stable would provide the greatest relief beyond the measures revealed at Budget.

In the same category, about 20 per cent indicated that greater support for households in need would help them most.

Yong said the poll findings reflect the everyday pressures faced by families.

As MPs began debating the Budget statement in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 24), Yong said that he will be speaking about helping Singapore households alleviate cost-of-living pressures.

