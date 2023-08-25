Group brawl outside Geylang bar: Police arrest 4 men for affray

A fun night out at a bar took a vicious turn when a fight involving 10 people broke out.

The brawl between the patrons occurred outside a bar along Geylang Road in the early hours of Monday (Aug 21) at around 1.44am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

CCTV footage of the incident showed several men and women standing around the bar entrance when a woman started yelling and pointing in the direction of the bar, while two men standing next to her got into a quarrel.

The tense situation escalated when a woman in pigtails ran out and pushed one of the men while telling him to "go home". He then threw a piece of trash at her but it missed and hit another man.

Several other men started charging at each other and exchanging blows, with one man knocked to the ground getting pummeled by another.

According to the Chinese daily, the fight was broken up by a bar employee who warned the group that he had made a police report. Several people involved in the fight allegedly fled before the police arrived.

In a TikTok video uploaded by an passer-by, multiple police cars with flashing lights can be seen parked along the road while police officers speak to a group of people.

The police said on Wednesday that they arrested four men aged between 23 and 24 for their suspected involvement in a case of affray.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 23-year-old man together with two other men, aged 23 and 24, allegedly confronted another 23-year-old man whom he had a previous dispute with.

During the confrontation, a fight broke out and two men suffered minor injuries.

The four men were charged in court on Thursday with an offence of affray.

If convicted, they face a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

