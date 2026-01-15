Option of grouping smaller HDB blocks for HIP voting being studied: Chee Hong Tat

Grouping HDB blocks with fewer units to vote for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) as a single cluster so that there are sufficient households participating in the process is being considered by the Ministry of National Development (MND).

In a written parliamentary reply on Wednesday (Jan 14), National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said that MND will be reviewing the voting process for HIP.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from Fengshan MP Hazlina Abdul Halim, who asked if the HIP voting framework would be reviewed in light of a recent case where some Tiong Bahru residents narrowly missed the threshold.

"We understand that under the current voting process, blocks with fewer eligible units may face greater risks of not reaching 75 per cent of votes to proceed with HIP," he said.

"We will review the voting process for such blocks to balance between helping older estates to benefit from the HIP, while respecting the decision of flat owners."

Chee added that one option under consideration is to group the blocks with fewer units to vote together as one cluster, ensuring enough households participate in the voting process.

In the last decade, only six HDB blocks failed to garner the 75 per cent threshold required for HIP, said Chee.

Apart from the most recent case with the two blocks of flats in Tiong Bahru last November, one block at Serangoon Ave 2 in 2017 and three blocks in Lengkong Tiga in 2023 also failed to reach the threshold point.

In both cases, HDB received appeals from the flat owners and the MP for a re-poll, said Chee.

HDB granted a re-poll around one year later, with all four blocks managing to re-poll successfully for HIP.

Chee also brought up the Goodwill Repair Assistance scheme, which provides flat-owners with help for ceiling leaks and spalling concrete issues.

There is also the Enhancement for Active Seniors programme, where households with eligible seniors can apply directly to HDB for the installation of senior-friendly fittings and accessibility solutions.

For both assistance schemes, HDB will co-pay part of the repair or installation costs for eligible households, said Chee.

[[nid:727810]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com