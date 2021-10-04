GTA by the bay? Cabby driving on walkway outside Marina Bay Sands stuns Singapore netizens

Those who were at Marina Bay Sands enjoying their weekend day out were in for a surprise, when a cabby was spotted driving on the outdoor walkway.

The video posted on Instagram on Sunday (Oct 3) showed various clips of the taxi circling around Marina Bay Sands, driving directly outside the mall, and also along the walkway near the Singapore River.

Many onlookers can be seen staring at the taxi in bewilderment, wondering how the taxi managed to get there in the first place.

Others could also be seen walking away from the taxi, trying not to get in its way.

As the taxi reversed outside of The Shoppes, some took out their phones to capture the strange situation. The cabby, noticing that passers-by were staring, rolled down his window and put his hand up, seemingly to apologise for his mistake.

Comfort Delgro told AsiaOne that they have "investigated the matter", and explained that the cabby, who is "very new to taxi-driving", had inadvertently driven onto the pedestrian walkway as he was unfamiliar with the area after dropping a passenger off.

"Realising he was unable to reverse out, he drove slowly looking for the exit to the road and finally sought help from the security guard who guided him back to the road. We are relieved that no one was injured in this incident," said Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer.

The cabby has also received a warning for his actions.

A similar video was also posted on a Facebook group, gaining more than 500 reactions and 220 comments.

Most netizens were amused at the sight of the taxi driving on the walkway, and began coming up with reasons as to why he ended up there:

Real-life video game stimulations aside, we're glad that no one got hurt.

