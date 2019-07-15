Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda

What puts a hungry person in a foul mood?

Probably rude messages from a food delivery service provider that is sending meals late.

Some diners in Singapore may have received inappropriate replies over the past few days while contacting Foodpanda's Instagram account.

The account has been hacked, Foodpanda said in a statement on Monday (July 15), and advised customers "not to respond to any activity from this account."

Dear customers, Over the weekend, foodpanda Singapore’s Instagram account was hacked. We apologise for any... Posted by foodpanda on Sunday, 14 July 2019

The statement came hours after one hangry (hungry and angry) woman shared her encounter on Instagram on Sunday.

Jenny Liang Leran complained about her less-than-pleasant conversation with Foodpanda's staff when she realised that her dinner was over an hour late.

"So after all the pain I went through these two days. I tried to get food from @foodpandasg and got the worst service ever. Rate Foodpanda," she wrote on Instagram stories.

Moments after the Instagram story was posted, Jenny said she received a message saying "Delete this, you dumb w****"

The message was deleted once it was read.

She posted another story, trying to 'bait' the account so she could get the rude response on screen recording.

"F*** you, b****" and "Suck my d***" soon followed.

In a video posted online the next day, Jenny recounted that a staff member told her on live chat at around 7.45pm that her order was being prepared.

Despite her requests, she was not allowed to cancel her order nor get a refund while she was talking to a staff member over live chat.

Then, her food arrived.

It turned out that her order was picked up at 7.13pm, according to an order chit supplied by the delivery man.

While it is not clear whether the issue has been resolved, a hacker could very well be behind these messages.

After all, Foodpanda Singapore's Instagram account looks like this at the moment.

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

ALSO READ: Foodpanda rider being investigatedFoodpanda rider being investigated

lamminlee@asiaone.com