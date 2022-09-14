'Hackers may be taking advantage': Apple device users urged to update to latest versions immediately

SINGAPORE - Users of Apple products have been urged by the authorities to immediately install software patches that fix a critical security vulnerability.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Wednesday that the flaw could allow hackers to hack devices, such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, using malware.

CSA noted that Apple had issued patches on Monday to fix this vulnerability.

Users are advised to patch their products to the latest versions:

Safari 16 web browser: for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey 12.6: for macOS Monterey

macOS Big Sur 11.7: for macOS Big Sur

iOS 16: for iPhone 8 and later

iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7: for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

The agency told The Straits Times that it has not received any reports of devices in Singapore being hacked due to the flaw.

In security updates on its website, Apple said hackers may be taking advantage of the flaw, but did not disclose further information.

The patches follow those released by Apple last month to address vulnerabilities that might have also allowed hackers to take control of devices.

