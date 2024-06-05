'Hadn't even run 30m': Girl, 8, allegedly pushed by participants in kids' race, suffers multiple cuts and bruises

What was meant to be an exciting race was cut short for an 8-year-old girl when she fell after allegedly getting pushed by other runners.

Her father, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that his daughter suffered multiple abrasions on her right elbow, fingers and lips, with the largest wound on her left knee measuring about 4cm.

The 48-year-old engineer had paid $55 to register the girl for the competitive 1.6km race at the Cold Storage and Giant Kids Run, which was held at Palawan Green in Sentosa last Sunday (June 2). This particular race was for girls aged seven to nine.

About 40 to 50 children participated in the race, which flagged off at around 9.15am.

Chen and his wife were waiting at the finish line when he received a call shortly after the race had started, informing him that his daughter had been injured and was at a medical tent.

When the couple rushed over, they saw that there was a bandage on her left knee.

"My daughter cried and said her wound hurt, but the medical personnel said it was a minor injury, so I didn't think much about it and took her home," Chen said.

The family reached home about 1pm and the parents only saw the wound after their daughter removed the bandage to take a shower.

To their horror, the couple discovered that the girl also had other injuries and immediately took her to the hospital as they feared the wound might get infected.

Chen added: "I later learnt that my daughter hadn't even run 30m when she got pushed by several kids behind.

"I can understand if it was a small superficial wound, but how can the multiple injuries on her body be explained?"

The outpatient bill came up to $120. The doctor advised the girl to stay home for observation to make sure the wound is not infected.

"My daughter can't attend her piano and swimming lessons for the following weeks, which will affect the course progression and also waste the fees we already paid."

In response to Shin Min's query, a spokesperson for DFI Retail Group, which organised the run, said the on-site medical team immediately provided timely and professional help to treat the girl's abrasions. It is also in contact with the family and following up on the girl's recovery.

The spokesperson added that the safety and welfare of the participants is their top priority.

"We understand this incident will cause some concern, but we want to assure all participants and families that we are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience at our events."

lim.kewei@asioane.com