'What if she falls?' Girl dashes across Pasir Ris road, nearly gets hit by car

A secondary school student was caught on dashcam footage dashing across a road in Pasir Ris and into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Tuesday (May 5).

The incident happened at about 2.30pm at Pasir Ris Drive 6, in vicinity of Hai Sing Catholic School.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a pedestrian crossing outside the school, with several students waiting to cross the road.

As the dashcam vehicle approached the crossing, a schoolgirl suddenly sprinted across the crossing and into its path.

Based on the footage, the girl was mere steps away from the vehicle and nearly got struck.

Social media users expressed road safety concerns about the girl's actions with several users pointing out that she was lucky the motorist was not driving at a higher speed.

Tan Li Leng wrote in her comment: "What if she falls while running?"

"Hai Sing Catholic School remind all your students that safety is very important," wrote another user Mark Tan.

Several other users implored the school to counsel the girl for her unsafe actions.

According to the Traffic Police's annual road traffic situation report, there were 147 cases of road fatalities in 2025, up from the 139 cases in 2024.

There was also an increase in the number of accidents resulting in injuries.

Motorists are required to keep to a 40kmh speed limit when driving in school zones.

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editor@asiaone.com