Singapore granted 900 places for 2026 haj, requests Saudi for additional quota

Singapore has been allocated 900 places for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2026, and has requested for additional quota from the Saudi Arabian authorities, said Acting Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Assoc Prof Faishal, who is on a working visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan from Nov 6 to 11, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 10) after meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

"The signing marks an important milestone as it formally confirms Singapore's Haj quota for the upcoming (2026) season.

"Each year, this agreement represents more than numbers. It reflects the trust and friendship between our two countries, and our shared commitment to ensure a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling haj journey for our pilgrims," said the Acting Minister.

Assoc Prof Faishal added that Singapore has also requested for an additional quota for 2026, on top of the 900 allocated places, so that more Singaporean pilgrims can fulfil their lifelong aspiration to fulfil the haj.

Singapore was also given an allocation of 900 places in 2024 and 2025.

Over a million pilgrims attend haj each year, except between 2020 and 2022, when the number of pilgrims was capped due to Covid.

Health certificate required for pilgrims, seniors to get priority

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a media statement on Oct 24 that all 900 spaces have been allocated and eligible pilgrims have been notified through the MyHajSG portal.

From 2026 onwards, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) requires all prospective pilgrims to obtain a valid certification confirming that they are medically fit. They are also required to be free from the disqualifying chronic medical conditions and be physically capable of performing haj rituals safely.

Muis added in its statement that applicants aged 70 years and above who are certified medically fit will receive priority consideration given the new stringent medical health requirement.

All communities 'must feel safe' in Singapore: Faishal

Apart from the official meetings and events, Assoc Prof Faishal also visited key holy sites in Mecca to understand the logistical aspects and movement of pilgrims during haj.

During a visit to Medina, where Prophet Muhammad was laid to rest, Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, reflected on the situation in Gaza and its effect on communities in Singapore.

He said that some have expressed concerns amid global tensions over the Israel-Palestine conflict and the reactions that followed.

"These feelings come from a place of deep conviction and empathy for those who are suffering, they also reflect the unease that some in our society are experiencing as global tensions continue to rise.

"Even as emotions run high globally, we remain steadfast in upholding our values of peace, mutual respect and unity. That our discourse, both online and offline, remains measured and anchored in compassion, not anger."

He also reminded Singaporeans that all communities — regardless of race or religion — "must feel safe in Singapore".

"Our strength as a nation lies in our ability to care deeply, while also responding thoughtfully," he added.

