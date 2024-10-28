Halloween horrors? Festive decor along HDB corridor sparks online debate

Some residents at an undisclosed HDB estate have gotten into the spirit of the spooky season by putting up their very own Halloween decorations at their doorstep but not everyone has gotten into the spirit.

A now-deleted video showcasing the ghoulish decor along the common corridor made its rounds on Reddit earlier on Monday (Oct 28), sparking debate among netizens.

The clip showed an area decked out with various Halloween props such as fake dismembered limbs, as well as spiders and cobwebs hanging from the ceiling and strewn across the floor.

Fake knives, cloth bloodied with fake handprints and warning tape were also draped across the ceiling.

Several netizens criticised the scary displays, saying that the decorations could be a fire hazard or cause inconvenience to wheelchair-bound residents.

"Neighbours would be running an obstacle course daily (sic)," wrote one netizen.

Many expected the town council and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to intervene, likening the situation to a recent incident where a homeowner in Serangoon had to remove their "sauna" cabin which infringed on SCDF's safety guidelines.

Others also felt that the decorations were too gory for children living in the estate.

All in good fun?

On the flip side, some netizens didn't seem to have issues with the spooky decor, complimenting the creativity and effort the resident had put into celebrating Halloween.

One person added that there shouldn't be any problems as long as there was consent among the residents on that floor.

Safety regulations

According to the SCDF's fire safety guidelines, a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m clearance is required along the common corridor.

HDB regulation also stipulates that access corridors must remain unobstructed to ensure the safety of all residents.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Redditor who posted the video for comment.

