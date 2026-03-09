Activist Han Hui Hui's 3 children taken to hospital amid allegations of domestic violence: MSF, police

The three children of activist Han Hui Hui have been taken to hospital for medical assessment and care following allegations of family violence.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and police said that Han's children, aged three, five and six, were brought to hospital on Feb 15 after they had an alleged altercation with Han's mother-in-law.

This comes after a video surfaced on Han's Facebook page on Feb 28, in which she claimed that the ministry had taken her children away and that she was not allowed to see them in hospital after they had fallen ill.

"MSF took my children away. They were perfectly healthy and happy but they took my children away for two weeks," said the 33-year-old.

"After two weeks, they are now crying, sad, depressed and hiding in a corner, and they are now vomiting and running a fever. I just want to see my children."

The police noted that they have received multiple reports concerning Han's household since August 2025, including various allegations of violence made by Han, her husband, and her mother-in-law against one another.

Additional concerns were raised regarding the safety and welfare of the three children.

In response, a safety plan was put in place in October 2025 by a child protection specialist centre, said the ministry.

Under the plan, which Han and her husband consented to, the care of the children while under Han's supervision was to be overseen by a designated safe adult — Han's mother-in-law — within the household.

However, even after the safety plan was implemented, the police continued to receive reports of mutual allegations between Han and her mother-in-law.

"On 15 February 2026, police assistance was sought following an alleged altercation between the designated safe adult and Ms Han's children," its statement read.

"Given that the designated safe adult was involved in an incident with the children, and with no other suitable safe adult available, the police brought the three children to hospital for medical assessment and care."

'Children remain safe and well'

Designated as a place of temporary care and protection, the hospital serves as a facility to safeguard the children's safety and well-being, said MSF.

On Feb 19, Han and her husband signed a voluntary care agreement with MSF's Protective Service (PSV), allowing the children to remain at the hospital while alternative care options were explored.

Under the agreement, the parents were allowed weekly supervised access to the children.

The PSV arranged supervised visits for Han on Feb 20 and 26, and for her husband on Feb 21 and 27.

On Feb 28, the hospital informed Han that two of her children had developed a fever, and she attended another supervised visit on March 1.

"All three children remain safe and well at the hospital. Police investigations into the household are ongoing," said the authorities.

In the 2025 general election, Han was unveiled as a People's Alliance for Reform candidate, contesting in Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency against the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Her team garnered 18.98 per cent of the vote, while the PAP secured 81.02 per cent.

