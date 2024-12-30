'Hard to breathe': Scoot flight from KL to Singapore delayed twice in a day over technical issue

Passengers on board a Scoot flight scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Dec 28) reportedly had to disembark the aircraft twice due to a technical issue.

Jason Tan, who was on board flight TR469, told 8world that the plane had yet to take off for Singapore an hour after its scheduled departure time of 7.10pm.

"The air-con was not turned on, and it was hard to breathe," he said.

Tan said the crew then announced that the plane had encountered a technical issue and asked all passengers to disembark.

According to him, everyone was allowed to board again an hour later, and informed that the plane would take off at 11.30pm.

At about midnight, however, the aircraft was still on the tarmac, and passengers had to disembark again because of the technical issue.

Describing the situation as "chaotic", Tan said that passengers were given two choices - either cancel their tickets or wait for Scoot to arrange for their accommodation and the next flight to Singapore.

"The Scoot staff said that the airline will refund passengers who cancel their tickets, but there was no elaboration on compensation," he said.

Steven Kang, who was also on flight TR469, recounted his experience in a Facebook post on early Sunday morning, calling it his "worst flight ever".

Kang said that there was no ventilation on the plane, and some were "suffocating badly" while waiting for take-off.

The passenger, who opted not to cancel his ticket, updated in a comment that the next flight scheduled by Scoot was supposed to depart from KL at 1pm on Sunday, but only took off at about 5pm.

"I took 23 hours for what is supposed to be a one-hour flight," he wrote.

Responding to 8world's queries, the budget airline apologised to all affected passengers, and said a technical issue with the aircraft led to the flight delays.

As they had to wait for spare parts to be delivered to Kuala Lumpur, the plane was unable to fly as scheduled.

"Affected passengers were provided with accommodation, transportation and meal arrangements," a Scoot spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"The flight subsequently departed Kuala Lumpur at 4.42pm on Dec 29 and arrived in Singapore at 6.13pm."

AsiaOne has reached out to Kang and Scoot for more information.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com