'Hard-earned savings': Man wills $100k to charity before dying from cancer

After learning of his cancer diagnosis, 59-year-old Wu Zhiquan (transliteration) decided to get his affairs in order.

His first wish? To donate $100,000 to the Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society, so that it could continue its work in caring for the vulnerable in society, reported Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (Oct 5).

Wu, who worked in the insurance industry, had been an active volunteer there since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. His wife Huang Jinye (transliteration), 59, also followed in his footsteps, volunteering together at the society after the pandemic.

In late July this year, Wu went for multiple doctors' visits and medical examinations for a pain in his lower back which even prescribed painkillers could not ease.

In mid-August, the pain got so bad that Wu was rushed to the hospital emergency department, where he was eventually diagnosed with end-stage cancer. The cancer cells were suspected to have spread to other parts of his body.

Wu died on Aug 24, a day before he was scheduled to undergo a biopsy so that doctors could formulate a treatment plan.

Huang stated that her husband's condition deteriorated so rapidly that he could hardly speak after being admitted to hospital.

But before his death, Wu made sure to communicate his last wishes in the presence of Huang and his elder sister.

According to Huang, the first thing on his list was to donate $100,000 of his assets to the Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society.

Said the former accountant: "My husband had been in the insurance industry since graduation; this $100,000 is his hard-earned savings over the years."

She added that Wu made online donations to the society every year but would do so anonymously.

Lawrence Lim, secretary of the welfare organisation, confirmed in an interview with Shin Min that Wu had made donations to the society for many years.

He added that while there are many volunteers who do so from time to time, it was the first time a volunteer has donated such a large sum of money posthumously.

At a charity luncheon held on Saturday, Huang was invited to a ceremony where she was given a certificate of appreciation for Wu's contribution.

Huang and Wu, who were both from Anglican High School, met at the introduction of friends after they both graduated from polytechnic. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and have no children.

Describing Wu as a filial son and a gentle, responsible person, Huang shared that besides taking care of his elderly mum at home, Wu had also cared for her without complaint when she was bedridden for six months after getting into a car accident.

Huang recalled in tears: "I'm still not over his passing, I just want to fulfil his last wishes as soon as possible."

