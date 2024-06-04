'She dedicated her whole life to patients': TCM physician who died at home willed assets to Community Chest

When she was alive, TCM practitioner Tang Rongxuan (transliteration) dedicated her life to helping her patients.

In death, she continued to give.

Tang, 79, who was found dead at her Pasir Ris flat last Thursday (May 30), had reportedly willed her assets to Community Chest, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She had practised medicine for over 30 years, and worked at Tong An Tang TCM Clinic in Choa Chu Kang for more than 10 years.

The clinic owner said Tang excelled at her work and was dedicated to treating patients.

Despite her limited mobility, the physician loved her job and insisted on travelling to the clinic. She always arrived on time, said the owner.

"The clinic is a distance away from her home, and she would take a taxi to and from work. We urged her to find work at another clinic nearer to her home, but she refused."

The owner revealed that Tang once told her that she had already made a will to donate her assets to Community Chest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service.

"She once said that if she could relive her life, she would still choose to be a TCM practitioner to help patients, which moved me," recounted the clinic owner, adding that Tang is her role model.

Couldn't be reached after taking leave

The clinic owner told the Chinese evening daily that Tang had felt dizzy and taken leave on May 23.

Subsequently, the physician became uncontactable, something her employer said had never happened before.

She added that she was even more worried as Tang had been greatly affected by the death of her husband two months ago and had lost weight.

Last Thursday, she decided to pay a visit to Tang's home at Block 418, Pasir Ris Avenue 6.

"Nobody came to the door and we contacted the police with the help of a neighbour. Later, we learnt that she had already died."

The police told Shin Min they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 1.20pm that day. A 79-year-old woman was found lying motionless in her flat and pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Tang's younger brother is believed to be handling her affairs, according to Shin Min.

Former students pay tribute

After news of Tang's death broke, several members of a River Valley High School alumni Facebook group said the TCM physician was a teacher at the Chinese school in the 1970s.

User Yvonne Yee, who posted about Tang's death, said the latter was her biology teacher in Secondary 1 and 2, and remembered her as gentle and approachable.

She added that in 2013, she often saw Tang at the Singapore Chinese Physicians' Association in Toa Payoh signing up for courses.

"She was committed to and zealous about her profession. I admire her lifelong contribution to society," Yee said.

One netizen commented that Tang was her Secondary 1 form teacher who also taught her biology, while another wrote that Tang was her "most respected teacher" at River Valley.

In another post in a separate alumni Facebook group, user Goh Chye Guan shared a photo of a young Tang, which stated that she taught biology and was the form teacher of a Secondary 1 class.

He wrote: "Our beloved teacher has passed on. She was a steadfast mentor and our confidant, who guided us towards the treasure trove of knowledge.

"Let us remember her, and may she rest in peace."

ALSO READ: Dying wish: Woman dies of cancer, family to donate proceeds from sale of her $1m condo to charity

lim.kewei@asiaone.com