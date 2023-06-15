Hard times? Prostitutes caught soliciting at coffee shop, some selling lottery tickets

As the cost of living continues to rise in Singapore, it seems that some streetwalkers are turning to other means to bring home the bacon.

Recently, some 50 women were arrested when the police conducted a raid at Geylang Lorong 23.

A video of the incident has also been circulating online, showing the group of women being herded into a police truck which was parked near a coffee shop, reported Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (June 15).

Some of the women were seen attempting to cover their faces, for fear of being recognised.

An eyewitness surnamed Yang, who works as a chef in the vicinity told the Chinese daily that the police conducted the raid on Monday evening (June 12).

The 50-year-old said that these women would loiter at the coffee shop, and offer to drink with the men for a small fee.

As a result, the coffee shop has also inevitably attracted many drunkards who visit the premises solely for the women.

"The most I've seen is about 40 or 50 women, who are mostly from Vietnam. A small number of them are from China," Yang said.

After drinking with the men, they would then solicit for sexual services, charging anywhere between $100 to $200.

"After they agree on a price, they will head to a hotel room. Even though police have conducted raids in this area before, these women still return because there's a demand [for their services]," he added.

When Shin Min visited the coffee shop on Tuesday night, there were only two or three beer ladies present, and most of the diners were middle-aged men.

Describing Monday's raid, a stall assistant who declined to be named said that over 40 police officers were present to gather the women.

He added: "[The women] are here almost every night. One of them even approached me to sell me lottery tickets. I refused because I had no money."

A second stall assistant shared that the older woman would usually try to sell lottery tickets to diners at the coffee shop. However, he believes that they will be deported after getting caught by the police.

"They'll accompany the uncles for drinks and get tips for it, ranging from $20 to $30."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that an enforcement operation was conducted in the vicinity of Lorong 23 Geylang on June 12.

A total of 50 women, aged between 17 and 57, were arrested under the Women's Charter 1961.

One other woman was investigated for an offence under the Gambling Control Act 2022, and investigations against her are ongoing.

