Haunted Halloween: Look what this driver conjured in his Tesla

Halloween is just around the corner and some people are seeking the spine-chilling thrills by visiting events such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

But what if you could get a taste of haunted Halloween by just, you know, scanning around your surroundings?

Last Sunday (Oct 16), a Stomp contributor with the username Stell shared an 'amusing sight', spotting what looks like Valak the nun from The Conjuring and her partner inside an orange Tesla parked at Capital Piazza over at Stamford Road.

So wait, did she really mean 'amusing'?

If you were there and had dared to venture a closer look, you'll notice that the headrests of that Tesla were decked out with nun seat covers that looked just like Valak, just in time for the spooky season.

According to Stell, the passers-by she met seemed unfazed by it.

"Kids and families who walked past the car were all amused by the creativity. Some stopped to take photos of the car," she wrote.

The highly realistic nun seat covers did not give her a fright, instead, she appreciated the decorating effort and commented that it "set the right mood for the upcoming Halloween".

Past encounters

The nun seat covers have actually been appearing occasionally since Nov 2019.

Back then, Facebook user Shah Ismail shared a close-up video exposing the 'true colours' of the frightening nun at a carpark in Woodlands.

"If [any] of you saw this woman in a car at night, don't be scared. I found out the truth already. It's not real. If you see her next time, just remember my video and you will be OK. Just buat bodoh and balik (ignore and go back)," he explained.

However, the nun had previously spooked someone else who did not get to see the video.

In 2021, real estate agent Timothy Choo got the scare of his life when he encountered these nun seat covers inside another car during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

"I nearly died of fright driving past here!" shared Choo on Instagram.

