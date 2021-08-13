'Now 7th month leh brother': Driver spooked by ghastly sight in Tampines carpark

The Hungry Ghost Festival is upon us, and drivers in Singapore are carefully navigating some roads, especially at night.

But one driver had the scare of his life in broad daylight.

While driving in a multi-storey carpark in Tampines, real estate agent Timothy Choo did a double-take at the ghostly figure behind the wheel of a stationary Chevrolet on Thursday (Aug 12).

Ashen face, black veil — yup, that's Valak the nun from The Conjuring right there.

He posted a video clip of the 'supernatural encounter' on Instagram, saying in Mandarin: "Look at this, why would you do this during the seventh lunar month?

"I nearly died of fright driving past here!"

Don't worry, though, 'Valak' turned out to be a car seat cover. Choo even zoomed in on it, and we must say, the sight is not for the faint-hearted.

Just imagine how another driver would react if they saw this at night.

Back in November 2019, a gutsy man Shah Ismail filmed himself approaching a stationary car sporting the same 'apparition', even getting a close-up look at the three-dimensional cushion.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, he wrote: "If anyone of you saw this woman in a car at night, don't be scared."

"I found out the truth already. It's not real. If you see her next time, just remember my video and you will be OK. Just buat bodoh and balik (ignore and go back)."

This year's lunar seventh month started on Aug 8 and will end on Sept 6.

