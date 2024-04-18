Hawker for a day: This CEO washes dishes, whips up meals at food courts he runs

The next time you're at a Kopitiam food court, the person preparing your order could be the big boss himself.

We're talking about Henry Chu, the CEO of FairPrice Group's Food Services Business, which runs the Kopitiam chain and the Heavenly Wang eateries.

"To truly understand someone, you have to walk a mile in their shoes," goes his mantra.

To put himself in his employees' shoes, Chu, who became CEO in December 2022, works like a regular employee at one of the Kopitiam outlets once a month.

There are more than 100 Kopitiam food courts islandwide.

And Chu is not afraid to get his hands dirty — he will wash the dishes and clear the tables if he has to.

He also helps out at new stalls which are short-staffed.

Speaking to 8world at the Kopitiam food court at FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon, Chu recounted his most memorable experience while working alongside his employees at a Heavenly Wang outlet right after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As soon as I arrived at the restaurant, I saw all the tables covered with plates, cups and bowls. I took them to the kitchen and when I found that the dishwasher was broken, I washed the dishes myself, for an hour and a half," he said.

"I looked presentable when I walked in, but was completely wet after I came out [of the kitchen]. The branch staff still remember that day."

Chu added that the experience showed him how hard his employees work and made him realise that even small changes or new equipment can greatly impact them.

He explained that he lends a helping hand as he wishes to ease his employees' workload.

"Sometimes when a new business opens, it might be difficult to hire workers. In this kind of situation, I need to set an example," he said.

"By helping [employees] during busy periods and giving them time to rest and get a drink of water, I let them know that their boss is here to help."

Chu also pointed out that because the food service industry is facing challenges such as manpower shortages and rising costs, hands-on experience will help him understand how the businesses operate and how he can improve them.

Also a good cook

Chu, who was preparing a bowl of bak chor mee during this interview, can also whip up a dish or two.

As a Teochew, he said his specialty is braised dishes, which he hopes to introduce at his food courts one day.

Chu has noticed changes in Singaporeans' consumption habits, including being more health conscious.

"After two to three years of the pandemic, perhaps people's dietary needs have become simpler."

He also notes that many popular food brands and trends have made their way to Singapore, such as mala hot pot, which has become a fixture at almost all his food courts.

Before he joined FairPrice Group, Chu helmed BreadTalk Group and consumer essentials provider PSC Corporation.

Under his leadership, Kopitiam retired its physical discount card and launched a mobile app in June 2023. The app currently has over 700,000 users, Chu said.

Although the switch faced resistance from older customers initially, he recently observed many seniors using the app.

Another of his initiatives is a series of ready-to-eat meals called Home Flavours, which was launched in October 2023 and targeted at time-starved folks who have to juggle work and family.

