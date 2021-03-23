Hazing ritual? Ngee Ann Poly investigating after clip of students urinating on schoolmates leaked on social media

School activities are meant to help strengthen bonds among students while they have fun, but one such camp appears to have gone too far.

In a video clip circulating on social media on Monday (March 22) night, a group of male students were seen taking turns to urinate on the backs of two schoolmates who were squatting down naked in a shower stall.

"I want you to empty your vessels… you all better pee ah," a student told the others. "Pee [on] the hair, pee [on] the hair," another urged.

When one of the pair pressed the shower button, someone shouted "No showering!" at him.

The clip is believed to be recently filmed at Ngee Ann Polytechnic during a camp held by the student union as some students were seen wearing face masks.

The video sparked outrage among netizens who criticised the youths' actions, with a Redditor calling for the polytechnic to "demolish this toxic club where immature kids gather to do dumb things for stupid clout."

Others said that more needs to be done for those involved in bullying incidents, with one Redditor suggesting disbanding student unions as the video clip had shown that they violated the very student rights they were meant to lobby for.

NPSU also became a trending topic on Twitter overnight, with several threads compiling more details of the incident and calling for those in the video to explain their actions.

"What if he wasn't ok with people peeing on him? What if they did this to someone else? Also if we let this slide, they're just going to do more f***** up s*** to other people," a student from the polytechnic asked in a tweet.

After this incident surfaced on social media, some students from the polytechnic also chimed in with similar experiences where they shared their discomfort with camp activities carried out on various occasions.

Mindless fun?

Shortly after the clip surfaced on social media, a person identified himself as one of the pair who was urinated on, and said in an Instagram Story that he wanted to clear things up.

"I saw things like, they are bullying [me]? Nah bro, I was cool with it, just mindless fun to me!"

People didn't get the whole picture of what happened, he said, and also asked netizens to stop spreading the video on social media.

His Instagram account appears to be deactivated at the time of writing.

The other students in the video are said to have also deactivated their social media accounts after netizens identified them and pressed them for answers.

The police said they're probing the incident after receiving a report on Monday at 9.50pm.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic responded to one of the Instagram posts, saying that they are investigating the incident.

AsiaOne has contacted the polytechnic for more information.

