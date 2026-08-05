Spot check at HDB flat allegedly finds occupants living without paying rent, tenancy agreement: 'You cannot stay here'

A property agent's visit to a HDB flat uncovered an alleged tenancy dispute after several occupants were found living in the unit despite allegedly owing rent and not being listed on the tenancy agreement.

In a TikTok video shared on Friday (July 31), the property agent was heard informing the occupants that they could not continue living in the flat until the tenancy arrangement was settled.

"You all cannot stay here. Call your boss first, then we will see what the police says," said the agent, adding that there were more than six occupants in the flat, exceeding the allowed occupancy limit.

AsiaOne understands that the unit is a three-room HDB flat in Tampines.

According to the HDB website, the maximum number of tenants allowed in a three-room flat is six.

When confronted, the occupants could be heard in the video saying that their employer had allegedly stopped paying their salaries, was no longer responding to them, and was overseas.

In the video, police officers were also seen arriving at the flat and speaking with the occupants.

"You ask your boss to put (your name) inside the tenancy agreement, then you can stay here and nobody will disturb you," one of the officers was heard saying.

The agent also reminded tenants to ensure their names are included in the tenancy agreement and that rental payments were made on time.

"Very importantly, if you are staying (in a flat), please confirm that your name is in the tenancy agreement and please remember to pay your rental," the agent said.

The agent, when contacted by AsiaOne, declined to comment further.

Those found guilty of breaching the HDB occupancy cap may face penalties including warnings, fines of up to $5,000, or prosecution.

15 tenants in 4-room HDB flat

On March 24, property agent Glynis Tan, who runs the TikTok account Property Science SG, said at least 15 people were found living in a four-room HDB flat in Little India, although her client had leased the unit to only three tenants.

Tan said that police were called after HDB received complaints from neighbours about alleged overcrowding in the unit.

She added those found to be living in the flat without authorisation were instructed to leave immediately.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com