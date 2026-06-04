HDB to launch about 6,800 BTO flats in 5 estates; larger families to get added support

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will be launching 6,800 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in five estates in the June 2026 sales.

In all, seven BTO projects will be on sale across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands.

The most number of units are expected to be offered in Sembawang, with an estimated total of 2,000 units, according to information from HDB's MyNiceHome website.

The two projects near Sembawang MRT station have the most diverse options with one project offering 1,130 two-room flexi, three-, four-, five-room and 3Gen flats. The other project, bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, will offer 870 units across two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room.

The Lakeview project is also the first new BTO project in the Bishan estate in over four decades.

The project marks the first of three in the estate, with two other projects to be launched in the next two years to bring young families closer to their parents living in the area.

Bounded by Upper Thomson Road and near MacRitchie Reservoir, it will offer 1,210 two-room flexi and four-room units.

Berlayar estate in Bukit Merah

The upcoming Berlayar estate in Bukit Merah was announced in September 2025 and generated strong interest, marking a key step in transforming the Greater Southern Waterfront into a residential estate.

With 1,960 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room units in total, it looks set to offer residents a unique experience of harbourfront living close to nature.

Two projects will be also offered in Ang Mo Kio.

Bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Rise, the first project has 570 two-room flexi and four-room flats and the other project along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 will offer 480 three- and four-room units.

Both projects will leave new and/or potential parents spoilt for choice with a whooping 11 schools in the vicinity from kindergartens, primary and secondary schools to a junior college.

The final project in the list will be in Woodlands.

Near Treehaus Park, the new project along Woodgrove Avenue will have 640 units ranging from two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room.

More support for bigger families

Families with three or more children can also look forward to the added support in the enhanced Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS).

This was announced during the Ministry of National Development's Committee of Supply this year, where families with three or more children will have higher chances of securing a BTO or SBF flat under the this from June 2026.

From this sales launch onwards, the allocation quota under the TCPS has been increased from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent.

The TCPS grants priority to Singapore Citizens balloting for BTOs with three or more Singaporean children.

The dates for the June 2026 sales exercise have yet to be announced.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com