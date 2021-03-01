'He has worked hard to contribute to Singapore': Over $200k raised for Tuas fire victim's family

SINGAPORE - A fund-raising initiative for the family of one of the Tuas fire victims has hit its initial target of $200,000 on Sunday night (Feb 28).

Foreign worker Marimuthu S., 38, suffered serious burns in an explosion at a Tuas industrial building on Feb 24, and was one of three workers who later died of their injuries. Ten workers suffered burn injuries from the explosion.

The fundraising initiative on Giving.sg raised about $204,000 from more than 2,800 donors as at 11pm Sunday night.

Mr Marimuthu is survived by his wife and two children, the younger of whom is a 10-month-old girl he has never seen.

When his wife gave birth to their second child in India last April, Singapore was going through its circuit breaker period.

Mr Akash Mohapatra, a volunteer at the non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats which focuses on migrant worker issues, told The Straits Times that the team was extremely grateful for the outpouring of support for the victims and for its volunteers.

ALSO READ: 3 dead, 5 in critical condition after Tuas industrial building explosion

"These injuries take a great deal of rehabilitation and we hope the families of the deceased and injured workers will get the full extent of workman's compensation," he said.

"That will never bring back a father, son or husband gone forever but it will at least ensure the life was not lost in vain and the grieving families are not destitute."

The social enterprise also hopes to see more steps taken to ensure workplace safety for migrant workers is improved, and that accidents like this do not happen again, he added. ItsRainingRainCoats is working on obtaining further information about the other victims.

One of the members of public who donated, Ms Swarna Lata Chandramohan, said: "I can understand what the family is going through and how distraught they will be... this is the only way to help the family... rest in peace."

Another donor, Ms Mary Tan said: "I want to do a little bit to support this late migrant worker and his wishes for his family. He is also human. He has worked hard to contribute to Singapore and his family. Rest in peace!"

This article was first published in The Straits Times.