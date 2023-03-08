'He just shrugged and smirked': Woman says vet refuses to treat pet unless she pays 'walk-in fee'

Cat owner Juliet Isabella wanted to seek help from a veterinary clinic after her beloved pet cat became unwell.

But on March 3, she was allegedly made to leave the clinic, Ohana VetCare at Loyang Point, after she questioned its "walk-in fee" for treatment.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (March 7), Isabella shared that her feline friend Hachi had vomited a few times while suffering inflammation in its "private area".

She tried calling the clinic "many times", but claimed that no one picked up the phone.

Screenshots shared on social media showed that Isabella rang the clinic seven times from 6.24pm to 7.27pm that day.

Ohana VetCare's opening hours are 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm.

Isabella wrote: "Animals can't talk, they can't tell you ... they are unwell. The vets are their voices. Don't you think it's strange that they are uncontactable for so long?

"They house sick pets at their clinic too. That's so frustrating and wrong."

When she failed to book an appointment through a phone call, Isabella said that she drove Hachi to the clinic and arrived at 8pm.

Adding that the clinic was not packed, with three members of staff at the counter, the cat owner said that a nurse told her to pay a "walk-in fee" of $72.11.

After expressing scepticism over the additional payment, Isabella shared that an "unfriendly" vet stepped in with an ultimatum.

She said: "He never once bothered to ask me what happened to Hachi. He only made it clear to me that if I don't pay the extra walk-in fee of $72.11, he will not see or treat [my cat] at all.

"I asked [the vet], 'How do I make an appointment when no one even bothers to pick up my numerous calls?'. He just shrugged, smirked and didn't reply to me.

"The vet [also] sarcastically [said] 'If you are not happy with our service, you can go & see another vet clinic'."

Isabella shared that the vet then "stood up and opened the door" in an apparent signal for her and Hachi to leave the clinic.

"Please be cautious when choosing the right vet for your furkiddo. Don't feel obliged or fall prey into paying any additional pet service fee which cannot be justified without a valid reason," she warned in the Facebook post.

PHOTO: Facebook/Complaint Singapore

AsiaOne has contacted Isabella and Ohana VetCare for more information.

In Nov 2019, Ohana VetCare suspended two of its nurses after a video of them behaving inappropriately with animals in the clinic was posted online.

The video, which went viral on Facebook and Instagram, showed the duo throwing a dog's castrated testicles around the clinic. One of the nurses was even seen juggling them.

ALSO READ: 'Grieved beyond words': Couple euthanise sick dog, only to realise hospital handed them wrong medication

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.