'He knows he's on camera': Peeper accused of harassing Ang Mo Kio family for over 2 years

Most of us view our home as a safe haven where our privacy is almost guaranteed.

Well not so for one family living in an HDB flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, all thanks to a man who keeps peeping into their home.

And this man, according to TikTok user @Katezhuo, is not a neighbour.

Katezhuo had uploaded a series of videos on that platform showing a tattooed heavyset man deliberately looking into her home on several occasions, claiming that this person has been peeping into their house for some two years now.

In one of the clips which was uploaded on Wednesday (Aug 3), the man, who was wearing a singlet and carrying a crossbody bag, could be seen coming down the stairs outside the family's home.

He makes a quick glance into the house before going down the next flight of stairs. Based on the date and time stamp on the video clip, the incident happened on Tuesday (Aug 2) at around 8 am.

In the video caption, the TikTok user said this man once hid near the wall beside her house's gate to peep into their home, adding that he appeared outside their home three times at 8 am, 11 am and 2 pm.

Responding to a comment on the video, she also said that the family had confronted the man before, but "he got scared and snapped back" and asked the woman's mother why she was questioning him.

In a separate reply to another comment on the clip, the TikTok user shared that once, when a relative came to visit, she got a scare as the man was hiding by the wall beside their gate.

She added that she has made a police report about this, claiming that the "police said that they cannot do anything about it".

A separate video uploaded yesterday (Aug 4) showed the man committing the same act on June 12 last year, loitering and peeping into the house via the gaps between the closed gate.

In the captions of the video, Katezhou shared that the clip was taken by their neighbour who lives opposite them. The TikTok user also said that the man was not simply just passing by, nor did he live near her family or was looking for someone.

"He knows he's on camera, that's why he doesn't dare to make it too obvious," the user wrote.

The TikTok user also said that she is worried about the safety of her mother, who sometimes goes out very early in the day, as well as for her other family members who return home late.

"You'll never know what this person may do," she added in the video captions.

Many concerned netizens have flocked to the comments section to express their concern for the woman and her family.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Katezhuo

Some also gave suggestions on how she should deal with the man, like pasting a photo of him at the lift lobby or asking her husband to confront him.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Katezhuo

And then there were netizens who said that the best solution for the family would be to simply close their door.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Katezhuo

On the other end of the spectrum, there were netizens who felt that the man deserved the benefit of the doubt as he may just be a curious neighbour.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Katezhuo

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and this TikTok user for comment.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), a person who threatens, abuses or insults (whether by behaviour, words or other forms of communication) with the intention to cause and did cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, will be guilty of an offence.

This isn't the first time a HDB resident has complained about people peeping into their home.

In a separate incident reported in June this year, a man, who enjoys walking around nude in his flat, complained that his neighbours would look into his home.

He also said that he felt like his own modesty was violated by them.

ALSO READ: 'So much malice and anger': CCTV shows woman violently flinging eggs at Sengkang resident's door

melissateo@asiaone.com