'He looked more dead than alive': Ship captain who rescued Singapore man drifting in South China Sea for 4 days

Captain Cornelis Plugge (left) and First Officer Srdan Bazdan of the Diogo Cao rescued Mr John Low, who had been drifting in the ocean for four days.

SINGAPORE - As their ship inched towards the naked man clinging to a ring buoy, Captain Cornelis Plugge and First Officer Srdan Bazdan of the Diogo Cao thought he was dead.

They were astonished when Mr John Low lifted his right arm to signal he was alive. The 60-year-old said he was astonished anyone saw him from the ship, which to him looked 10-storeys high.

Mr Plugge, 61, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (June 12): "He looked more dead than alive. His body was swollen, his face was severely sunburnt and dark brown, and the skin on his arms attached to the life buoy had peeled off. His body was in shock."

Mr Low, who drifted in the South China Sea for four days last month following the sinking of his speedboat near Tioman Island, was rescued by crew members of the dredging vessel en route from Nantong, China, to Singapore.

He was travelling from Mersing in south-east Malaysia to nearby Tioman Island for a dive trip on May 4 this year when his boat started taking in water during a sudden storm.

Mr Low had time only to grab a ring buoy and his backpack, which held only his passport and his Singapore identity card, before the boat sank. He had no food or water on him.

After the crew of the Diogo Cao rescued him, Mr Low passed out. When he came to, he heard the reassuring voices of the vessel's Filipino crew.

They had also alerted the authorities in Singapore.

On the night of May 7, he was picked up by the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) rescue team, which flew him to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for emergency treatment. He spent seven days in the Intensive Care Unit and was discharged on May 23.

THE DISCOVERY

At 4.30pm on May 7, Mr Bazdan, who was on watch in the ship's bridge 12m above sea level, spotted a bright orange ring buoy floating about 1km away from the ship.

"He saw a longer object connected to the life buoy, but he could not identify that as a person because it was far away," said Mr Plugge, who hails from the Netherlands.

The Croatian first officer immediately informed the captain of the sighting, and the captain ordered the vessel to sail left, towards Mr Low.