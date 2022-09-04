'He pushed me violently': Singaporean alleges Bangkok tuk-tuk driver turned aggressive over $6 fare

First a Bangkok cabby, now a tuk-tuk driver.

Yet another Singaporean tourist has claimed to be a victim of aggression in the Land of Smiles, once again over a fare dispute on the roads of Bangkok.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, user Bkkdiaries shared scenes from the argument between himself and a tuk-tuk driver.

"BKK tuk-tuk driver demanded more money. I did not agree so he stops halfway and turns violent [sic]. Police report has been made," wrote Bkkdiaries in the video caption.

In a separate email which he sent to several local media publications, the user, who identified himself as John Chen to AsiaOne, shed more light on the incident last Friday (Sept 2).

Chen shared that he had taken a tuk-tuk ride from CentralWorld to a condo near BTS Surasak "and agreed on the price of 160 baht (S$6)".

But the driver soon reneged on the deal, the main claimed.

"Close to BTS Chong Nongsi, he said that our condo is too far and asked for 300 baht. I did not agree. I told him if he did not want to go further than BTS Surasak, then we will stop at BTS Surasak and pay him 160 baht as agreed."

Chen said that the driver claimed they had told him to go to BTS Chong Nongsi and "kept yelling vulgarities".

"He appeared aggressive so I started to record [the] video. I said that we did not, and had agreed to go to BTS Surasak."

In the clip on TikTok, the driver was seen clutching a 100 baht note while shouting in Thai. He appeared to be very agitated as he spewed vulgarities at Chen and his Thai girlfriend.

"We give you 100 baht to come here from CentralWorld, very fair for you," Chen countered.

The 32-year-old also explained in the email: "He didn't ask for money but I thought maybe he is afraid we won't pay him, so I paid him 100 baht which he accepted and took in his hand.

"Even after that, he pushed me violently and attempted to hit me, but i moved away. I told him that since he took us to BTS Chong Nongsi instead of BTS Surasak, I paid him 100 baht which is fair for him," said Chen, 32.

The clip did not show the alleged physical altercation.

Chen said that he walked away as he "did not want to quarrel further" and subsequently filed a police report.

"[Police officers] told me that they would file a complaint to the Land Transport Office."

Chen added in his email to the media: "There have been cases of taxi drivers behaving violently recently in Bangkok against tourists, this is another one. I hope you would share this and encourage the Bangkok authorities to take action and tourists to be careful."

He also shared in comments to the video that he regretted not taking a Grab ride as it was "only 172 baht with surge price for the same trip".

Some comments to the video, however, have argued Chen must have had provoked the driver, and that such a "small issue" was not worth spoiling his entire trip over.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from TikTok/bkkdiaries

Others also indicated that such forms of transport are best avoided.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/bkkdiaries

In July, a Bangkok cabby who brandished a knife to intimidate a Singaporean couple due to a fare dispute was fined and suspended by Thai authorities.

