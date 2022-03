He raped drunk colleague, boasted to friend that he 'did it' 3 times. 27-year-old victim warded at IMH for 3 months

SINGAPORE - A security officer carried a female colleague up to his flat and raped her multiple times, after she passed out drunk while they were hanging out at the void deck of his block.

The 24-year-old Malaysian sent a photo of the unconscious woman to his friend and boasted that he "did it" with her three times.

The victim, a 27-year-old Malaysian, was so traumatised by the incident that she was warded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for three months.

On Friday (March 11), the man was sentenced to 15 years' jail and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and distribution of a voyeuristic image.

He also pleaded guilty to two other charges of insulting the modesty of a different victim, a 39-year-old Singaporean woman, by surreptitiously taking videos of her while she was showering.

He did this when he stayed at her home.

Another 20 charges, including two for raping the younger woman and 18 for filming the older woman, were taken into consideration.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims. The Straits Times understands that he has lost his job.

The High Court heard that the accused and rape victim got to know each other at work and occasionally chatted on messaging apps after he asked for her number.

On the night of June 21, 2020, they met at the void deck of his flat, sitting at a round table as they chatted and had alcoholic drinks.

After she passed out, he recorded six video clips on his mobile phone of her in a severely intoxicated state and covered in her own vomit.

He carried her back to his flat, pulled down her underwear and took a photo of her, which he sent to his friend.

Between 1am and 9.40am on June 22, he raped her three times and carried out other sexual acts, as she remained unconscious.

After the third rape, he sent a message to his friend to say that he "did it" three times.

The woman was shocked when she woke up to find herself naked with the accused next to her on the bed.

When she asked if he had done anything to her, he showed her the videos of her in a drunken state at the void deck.

As she looked at the videos, she realised that he had sent a photo of her to his friend.

Mortified, she deleted the videos, photos and messages, as well as her contact number, from his phone.

She got dressed and left the flat, accompanied by the man, who booked a Grab ride for her.

Initially, she did not lodge a police report as she felt scared and insecure, and was unfamiliar with the investigative procedures in Singapore.

A month later, on July 21, she told a friend, a 40-year-old Singaporean man, who called the police. The accused was arrested on the same day.

Following the incident, she was admitted to the IMH with suicidal ideation and diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Ziliang told the court that the accused's actions continue to have an impact on the woman.

"She feels that all men are bad, and fears that she 'will not be able to find someone who truly loves (her) in the future because nobody can accept somebody with a past like this'," he said, citing her victim impact statement.

In the course of police investigations, a total of 18 videos and nine photos of the other victim, taken between Nov 27, 2018 and Dec 18, 2019, were found on the accused's phone.

He admitted that he filmed her via a hole at the bottom of a toilet door and had sent the videos to the same friend.

His assigned lawyer, Mr Gregory Fong, noted that he was a young offender and was remorseful for his actions.

Mr Fong said his client had a crush on the victim and committed the offences at the spur of the moment as he had also consumed alcohol.

"His judgment was clouded when he crossed the Rubicon and decided to give in to his lust," added the lawyer.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.