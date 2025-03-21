'He showed no remorse': Woman allegedly punched by a man unprovoked at River Valley

A woman was walking home along Kim Yam Road when she was allegedly punched in the arm by a man last Friday (March 14).

The 28-year-old woman shared an Instagram post on the incident that took place at 4.20pm which caught her off guard.

The woman had moved aside to give way to the man, who appeared to be running for a bus.

She was taken aback when she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her left arm and realised that he had allegedly punched her.

"It didn’t seem like an accident," she said, adding that her arm "swelled up almost instantly".

He ran off immediately, prompting her to chase after him and confront him.

Instead of apologising for the alleged attack, the man claimed that she had punched him too and that she had not paid attention to where she was walking.

"He showed no remorse," she said.

She took a photo of the man and submitted a police report.

Woman urges victims to speak up

The woman also cited a previous case of assault where an elderly Yakult delivery woman died after being attacked.

"If this had happened to someone older or more vulnerable, the outcome could have been far worse," she said, urging others to report such instances and bring the perpetrators to justice.

She also appealed to netizens for information on the man.

'History of spitting on women'

In a second Instagram post on Monday (March 17), the woman shared that someone had reached out to her saying that the man allegedly has a history of attacking women.

Another netizen commented that he is "known in the neighbourhood for abusing women and throwing trash from his unit".

She included a photo of her arm, displaying the severe bruising as a result of the alleged attack.

"How much longer before someone gets seriously hurt?" she asked, urging the police to take action.

AsiaOne has reached out to her for more information.

