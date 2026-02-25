He Ting Ru urges Govt to release population projections by area, citing infrastructure concerns

Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru has asked for more clarity on Singapore's projected population size and suggested the Government release population projections for each region of the country.

At the Budget 2026 debate on Wednesday (Feb 25), He said that Singapore's population limits can be observed if one takes the North East Line during peak hours and experiences the crowd.

"Being sandwiched between other passengers will easily remind you of our MRT lines and the wider public transport system, which were originally planned to serve a far smaller population than today," the Sengkang GRC MP told Parliament in Mandarin.

She questioned what the maximum population allowed is and queried what measures are in place to address the impact of population changes, which affects the lives of Singaporeans.

It is "only human" for people to wonder if Singapore is about to cross its population and demographic limits, she added.

Though the Government has stated it does not have a population target, a planning parameter of 6.9 million is used for infrastructure projects, He said.

"The question Singaporeans living in the high-density communities like Sengkang need to see answered is this: at that parameter, what precisely does our infrastructure plan to provide, and at what point does this provision start to cause discomfort?" she continued.

Uncertainties felt by residents on how their daily lives would look like in the future could be addressed by releasing population projections for each region, which is also an "opportunity" to show the efforts made to address crowding, He added.

"This will provide a clear picture of whether our region's infrastructure is or will be sufficient for comfort, and also help us advocate more meaningfully about urban-related well-being issues such as access to nature and blue spaces."

Singapore's population stands at 6.11 million as at June 2025.

[[nid:730396]]

For more on Budget 2026, visit our microsite.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com