'He unknowingly became a family member': Bedok resident accuses former homeowner of claiming his CDC vouchers

They might have bought a flat more than 10 years ago, but the move is still causing problems till this day.

A family of five living along Bedok North Street 3 said that they were unable to claim the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers since the previous flat owner had already done so, Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (Jan 5)

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, the resident, surnamed Liu, shared that he bought the flat from the previous 50-year-old owner who had divorced his wife then and was moving back to his family.

But the previous homeowner did not change his address after moving out, Liu said, adding that letters from government agencies belonging to the former are still sent to his home.

"It's possible to forget changing your home address after moving out, but not for more than 10 years," the 61-year-old man said.

'We feel so angry and helpless'

On Tuesday (Jan 3), the Community Development Council (CDC) and People's Association (PA) announced that every Singaporean household can claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers for use at supermarkets, hawker stalls and heartland merchants' stores.

The vouchers, which are meant to help cushion the effects of inflation and the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase, can be used until December this year.

After learning about the announcement, Liu shared that he and his wife logged in with their Singpass to claim the vouchers at around 7pm that day, adding that they were greeted with an unwelcoming notification on the webpage.

The man said: "When the former flat owner didn't change his home address, he unknowingly became a family member. He just took away our CDC vouchers.

"We feel so angry and helpless since we don't know how to contact him."

After lodging a police report, Liu shared that the CDC had advised him to visit Kaki Bukit Community Centre to apply for the vouchers.

"But I don't know when I will receive them," the man lamented.

Those facing the same predicament as Liu can visit the nearest community centre to apply for the vouchers with an NRIC and the relevant documents to show proof of household, according to the CDC Vouchers Scheme website.

Harassment fears

While this issue with the CDC vouchers is somewhat resolved, Liu shared another pressing concern – his family might face harassment if the previous homeowner had borrowed money from other parties.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card (IC) holders must report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether it is located in or outside of Singapore.

Offenders could be jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

