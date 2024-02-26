'He wanted to fight me': Tong Fong Fatt chicken rice gets complaint again

Worst chicken rice brand in Singapore?

Not only does Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice at Fernvale Hawker Centre & Market have a 1.5 rating on Google reviews, it has also gotten its second Stomp complaint.

Stomp contributor Jerald visited the outlet, located at 21 Sengkang West Avenue, on Feb 25.

Sharing his unpleasant experience, he recounted: "I wish to highlight that the male food handler at the counter did not wear his mask and was coughing the whole time.

"I requested for a plate of chicken thigh but he gave me a plate of chicken breast.

"When I pointed out that he had made a mistake, he was unhappy about it. He asked me to 'settle with him downstairs', giving me the hint that he wanted to fight me."

Jerald noted that the stall has received similarly negative reviews on Google.

Well, he is definitely not alone in his sentiments.

Just last month, Stomp contributor Shuhui patronised the same stall and noticed that "the uncle at the counter did not wear his mask and was constantly coughing into customers' food."

She also said she was "given only three pieces of breast meat" despite asking for thigh meat and paying $4.

"I returned to the stall to reason with the uncle, but he shouted at me and challenged me to report to the police," she added.

In 2019, Stomp contributor Tan shared a video of an argument that broke out between her and an employee at Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice's outlet at Kovan Market & Food Centre. The stall has a rating of 1.3 on Google reviews.

ALSO READ: Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.