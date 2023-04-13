Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers

Diner Ong Kai Wei was looking forward to tucking into his plate of chicken rice, only to be greeted by a rather disturbing sight.

Disgusted, he took to local Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (April 12) to complain, highlighting that there were still feathers on the portion of chicken he was served.

He wrote that he purchased the chicken rice from Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Chicken Rice at Fernvale Hawker Centre.

"I think the feathers are so obvious that they should remove before serving right [sic]?" he posted.

He also lamented that the staff serving him was "extremely rude".

Within a day, Ong's post received over 200 reactions and 70 comments from netizens, some sharing their negative reviews of the same stall.

However, there were also some who suggested the "feathers" Ong spotted in his food could be pieces of shredded ginger.

This chicken rice chain appears to be rather established – having been around since the 1990s, according to local food blog Hawkerpedia.

They also have several outlets across Singapore.

Hawkerpedia also previously praised their chicken rice, describing their chicken as "the smoothest, silkiest, most slippery", and remarked that the stall was "definitely worth a visit".

AsiaOne has reached out to Tong Fong Fatt and Ong for further comment.

Speaking of finding nasty things in one's food, a man who was looking forward to eating his cai fan last August found that he was being served a bunch of clams that were chockfull of mud.

The man, Ah Du, documented the incident in a TikTok video, where he shared that he purchased the meal from a cai fan stall located at Block 346 Bukit Batok Street 34.

He opened some of the clams on his plate and found that they were filled with mud.

Despite this, Ah Du told Shin Min Daily News that he did not request for a refund, as he was "prepared" for something like this to happen when he ordered the clams.

"It's impossible to have 100 per cent good clams. I was just curious about what was inside," he added.

The stall assistant also admitted to Shin Min that incident occurred due to negligence on their part.

He added that other customers who previously encountered similar issues with closed clams would usually tell the stall employees and ask for a replacement dish.

